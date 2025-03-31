Romano on Alexander-Arnold: His decision won't impact Salah and Van Dijk's vision

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that whatever choice Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold makes won't impact Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Reports have flooded in suggesting Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Spanish side Real Madrid for free at the end of his contract. Romano has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT about how such a controversial decision will affect his teammates whose contracts are also set to expire.

"No, Trent's decision won't impact Salah and Van Dijk's vision. They are conducting their own negotiations and it doesn't get affected by Trent or any other player."

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy reiterated his comments and agreed that the pair will likely have made up their own minds ahead of this summer transfer window.

“Alexander-Arnold’s situation will have no bearing on what happens with Salah and Van Dijk as all contract offers have been drafted on individual merit, data and circumstances.

“The optimism is still strong that the pair will remain.”

Losing all three players would be devastating for manager Arne Slot heading into the new season but after minimal spending in his first two transfer windows the Reds may have the funds needed to splash out and replace the trio if necessary.