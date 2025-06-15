Man United make Andre Onana transfer decision

Man United are reportedly willing to give Andre Onana another chance between the sticks next season rather than sign Aston Villa's Emi Martinez.

Martinez, 32, is likely to leave Aston Villa this summer and has been heavily linked with a potential move to Man United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now, according to Express Sport, signing a new goalkeeper has fallen down the club’s list of priorities, and they’re willing to give Onana, 29, another shot.

Onana came under immense fire for Man United this season, making several mistakes that proved costly in their worst ever Premier League finish.

Ruben Amorim is understood to be more interested in improving elsewhere, however, and believes he can still work with the Cameroon international.