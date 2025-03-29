Van Dijk and Salah split from Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool plans

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah see their futures with Liverpool.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold is said to have agree to leave at the end of the season for Real Madrid, Salah and Van Dijk have taken the opposite stand.

All three players are off contract at the end of the season.

Sky Sports says Van Dijk and Salah's preference is to extend their stay at Anfield.

Egyptian media sources stated this week that talks have resumed with Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas, about a new deal, with Liverpool using the cash saved from Alexander-Arnold's departure to put towards an improved offer to their star striker.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, has insisted he doesn't expect to make any decision until the end of the season - so ruling out committing to any type of pre-contract arrangement with a foreign club.

