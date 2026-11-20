One of the great Premier League clashes takes place this Sunday, when Manchester United pitch up at Anfield, looking to make it four consecutive visits to the famous old stadium without defeat.

The fixture has more of an edge to it than usual on this occasion, as Mauricio Pochettino will be in the away dugout for the first time, having only had a few days to get to grips with which players he's working with, and who he will rely on to get a result.

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History against Pochettino

Liverpool are the side who denied Pochettino his greatest night as a manager, of course, when the Reds won the Champions League final against the Argentine's Tottenham side in 2019, and Poch's overall record against them doesn't inspire confidence.

He's failed to win any of his last eight matches against them in all competitions (D2 L6), during his time at both Spurs and Chelsea, and has just one victory at Anfield as a visiting manager (with Southampton in 2013).

Intriguingly, just one of the Red Devils’ last nine managers (Erik Ten Hag) has lost their first Premier League game in charge of the club.

United are also winless in their last eight top-flight games (D5, L3), the joint-longest ongoing run of any team this season, and the major reason why the club dispensed with the services of Michael Carrick.

Worst United start since 1986/87

To give even more perspective on just how tough a job the Argentine has on his hands, United are currently 18th in the Premier League table with only one win to their name after 10 games (D5 L4), and no clean sheets.

It’s their lowest league position at this stage since 1986/87, and the first time since that season that they've gone 10 games from the start of a campaign without keeping a clean sheet.

Man Utd's current Premier League position Flashscore

In the opposite dugout, Andoni Iraola will want to see an improvement from his Reds side, who have only accrued 28 per cent of their points this season at home.

They've won just one of their five matches at Anfield in 2026/27, and failed to score in two of them. How United would love to spring another surprise to start off the Pochettino era in the best possible way.

Szoboszlai key for Liverpool

The match itself is likely to be won and lost in the midfield areas.

Though it isn't clear as yet as to whether the new man in charge might prefer Kobbie Mainoo over Youri Tielemans in midfield or vice versa, whoever is stationed centrally for the Red Devils is going to have to be on their guard against the marauding Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian has the ability to set the tempo in any game, and whilst focus is likely to remain on players such as Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak when Liverpool get forward, it's Szoboszlai who provides the drive and intent, alongside the similarly dogged Alexis Mac Allister.

With Carlos Baleba out for the visitors, it may well be that Pochettino decides he can play with both Mainoo and Tielemans in situ, allowing creator supreme, Bruno Fernandes, to wreak havoc.

Will United set up not to lose?

It's certainly not a game to be fearful, and if United can come anywhere close to giving a performance like they did the last time they stepped on this hallowed turf, then they have every chance of earning a coveted three points.

Though it would go against the grain for Pochettino to be overly defensive, to set up for a draw (at least) might not be the worst idea in the world - though it wouldn't be a surprise at all for the Argentine to send them out with the instruction to 'be brave.'

The last thing that United need, though, is for Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and others to be given the time to bear down on goal and take pot shots in front of the Kop.

Whether the visitors will have the capability and, just as importantly, the confidence to stop such scenarios and set the tone of the game themselves is another conundrum.

Red Devils hit by key injuries

During these first few weeks of his tutelage, inspiring confidence and belief is undoubtedly the biggest job that Pochettino has on his hands.

In terms of injuries and absences, it's United who are suffering badly, as they could have as many as eight players out for this one.

Iraola will only be missing long-term absentees Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley. Both Jeremy Frimpong and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to be fit, and either may play some part on Sunday.