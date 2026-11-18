Germany national team manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on a major missed transfer during his time in charge of Liverpool.

Klopp rounded off his first UEFA Nations League campaign with an emphatic 5-0 home win over the Netherlands to book his spot in the 2027 quarter finals.

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His acceptance of the Germany job over the summer has meant some squad changes from Julian Nagelsmann's tenure with iconic No.1 Manuel Neuer retiring from the international scene.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been installed as Klopp's first-choice in goal, ahead of Bayern Munich stopper Jonas Urbig, and the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss has revealed how he wanted to work with him at Anfield.

"I've always considered him to be an exceptional goalkeeper and I wanted to bring him to Liverpool, but he preferred Barcelona," as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

"However, I don’t hold a grudge against him," he joked.

Ter Stegen - who is currently on loan at Ajax from Barca - backed up Klopp's story, but his desire was to stay in Catalonia.