Former Manchester United and England striker Teddy Sheringham has spoken the test against rivals Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool welcome United to Anfield this weekend as they seek to keep their biggest rivals in the relegation zone following a dire start to the campaign.

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United have just one win from their opening 10 league matches, conceding 19 goals as Pochettino steps into a side in need of a huge transformation.

A total of 11 managers, including interim appointments, have come and gone since 2013 and the Argentine is the latest to step into what seems a cursed role.

Speaking via BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Sheringham believes Liverpool will be keen to crush a United side who could go bottom of the league with a defeat.

"Liverpool away at Anfield is the biggest test Manchester United could ask for right now. It’s probably an even worse challenge than going to the Emirates at the moment, knowing that Liverpool would love to put a nail in their coffin. They’d be laughing their heads off if they can win at Anfield against their old rivals while they’re stuck in the relegation zone.

"I don't think you could ask for a worse fixture coming out of another international break but if he can get them off to a good start and get a result at Anfield, what a turning point it could be.

"The players will definitely be up for it. There's enough youngsters coming through the ranks now to understand what the fixture means and know the rivalry inside and out. They'll know all about that, all around the world. It’s Liverpool versus Manchester United. It’s a big match everywhere, in Asia, Australia, South America, wherever you go."

Liverpool's extraordinary 7-0 victory at Anfield in March 2023 remains the largest winning margin in the fixture's history and given United's struggles, that scoreline cannot be ruled out this weekend.

Across his managerial career, Pochettino has faced Liverpool 19 times, winning three, drawing five and suffering 11 defeats.