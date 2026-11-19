Liverpool are back in Premier League action with a key battle up against Manchester United on November 22.

The rivals meet at Anfield in Mauricio Pochettino's first outing as United boss following Michael Carrick's dismissal during the international break.

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Ahead of the game, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni have both returned to full training, but neither will be ready to face the Red Devils.

However, the news is more positive on Dutch trio Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong, who were all unable to join up with Xavi Hernandez's squad during the FIFA break.

All three trained fully in the first session back since the international window and Gravenberch and Van Dijk should start against United.

Liverpool signed off for the break with a 3-1 win away at Crystal Palace with Iraola's team currently fourth in the table.