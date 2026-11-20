Drone operator sorry after filming Pochettino's first session: It was unethical on my part

A drone operator has apologised for filming Mauricio Pochettino’s first training session as Manchester United boss.

A drone operator, filming for YouTube account CC Overview, captured approximately 12 minutes of Pochettino's first training session at United's Carrington training ground.

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United maintains a strict no-drones policy at Carrington, with warning signs threatening civil action and prosecution for people using a drone.

The footage, which has now been deleted, was viewed over eight million times on reposts from other X accounts and has already been reuploaded on several other YouTube channels.

Pochettino was seen handling training drills and speaking to players ahead of Sunday's trip to Liverpool, a game which could lift the side out of the relegation zone.

Now, speaking after the incident went viral the drone operator named Colin said he was sorry and confirmed he was not asked to film for any other clubs.

“I would like to speak about yesterday's incident. A total error of judgement on my part led to me filming some of the Manchester United training session at Carrington, whilst the flight was legal in terms of drone laws I fully accept it was unethical on my part. My aim was to picture Mauricio Pochettino in his United training kit for the supporters to see for the first time.

"I had wrongly presumed that with it being close to the start of the session that no meaningful training sessions would have started so would have been some harmless warming up shown.

"I also wrongly assumed that the training session would have been open to various media outlets. I would like to apologise to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino and the players for my actions and sincerely hope those actions do not affect the outcome of any match.

"I would also like to state that Liverpool Football Club or any other football club were not involved in my decision to film at Carrington yesterday. The video has been removed from my channel.

"I have spent the past four years building up my YouTube channel and were well regarded in the fields I film and would now like to get back to building up my damaged reputation and making well received responsible videos. Thank you."

Such an incident will only disturb Pochettino, who will be seeking his first win in charge of a United side in need of inspiration.