Lionel Messi once again leads the way in the MLS

Lionel Messi remains the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer with $28.3 million (£21.5m) in guaranteed compensation, according to a salary release Thursday by the players union, with Chicago's Robert Lewandowski second.

Argentine legend Messi topped the league list revealed by the MLS Players Association with compensation almost $8 million (£6.1m) higher than last year, although his figures include only playing compensation and did not include income from other sources.

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Messi signed a contract extension through 2028 last year.

Poland's Lewandowski, who joined the Chicago Fire earlier this year, was second overall with $19.51 million (£14.8m) followed by Orlando's Antoine Griezmann of France at $13.938 million (£10.6m), South Korean star Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC at $11.152 million (£8.47m) and Swiss international Breel Embolo of Atlanta United at $10.81 (£8.21m) million.

Among MLS clubs, Miami topped all teams in total guaranteed compensation at $59.37 million (£45.2m) with Chicago second on $41.29 million (£31.4m), Atlanta third on $38.35 million, the Los Angeles Galaxy fourth on $34.91 million (£26.6m) and LAFC fifth on $32.91 million (£25.1m).

The league's lowest total team compensation was Philadelphia Union at $12.64 million (£9.7m) with Sporting Kansas City second lowest at $13.3 million (£10m) and DC United third lowest at $14.55 million (£11.1m).

The figures are through October 9 and are annualized for players who arrived in the summer transfer period.