Jurgen Klopp reveals which Germany star he wanted to sign for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he wanted to sign Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during his time as Liverpool boss.

Klopp was well aware of the now 34-year-old due to his time as Borussia Dortmund boss, watching Ter Stegen’s rise at Borussia Monchengladbach.

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The Germany head coach took over at Liverpool in July 2015, and he has now admitted he was keen on brining Ter Stegen with him.

“I have always considered (Ter Stegen) an exceptional goalkeeper, and I wanted to bring him to Liverpool, but he preferred Barcelona,” Klopp said after Germany demolished the Netherlands 5–0 in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday (November 17).

Liverpool ultimately signed Alisson from Roma for a reported £67 million in 2018, and he has been their number one since.

Ter Stegen is currently on loan from Barcelona at Ajax, where he has managed to make 16 appearances, more than the previous two seasons combined (12).