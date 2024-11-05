Amorim proud as Sporting CP thrash Man City: Take Gyokeres to Man Utd?

Sporting coach Rúben Amorim experienced some emotional moments on Tuesday, saying goodbye to the José Alvalade Stadium with a 4-1 win against Manchester City in the 4th round of the Champions League.

Amorim will leave Sporting for Manchester United next week and spoke to the press immediately after the stunning win.

He couldn't have asked for a better send-off:

"Looking at the game, it was written. The opponent missed a penalty. There are days when things have to happen a certain way. We started the second half very well. The crowd started to get excited. I couldn't ask for another farewell. I'm very happy for this moment."

City goal in the 4th minute:

"In the first move, City's lack of concentration led to a goal. Then, on the next play, there was a penalty. It wasn't really the tactical part. It was a complete game."

Ovation from the fans:

"I'll take anything. It was the best time of my life. We've had some very difficult days. We started from a very low point and tonight we had a fantastic night, with the little star, which also marked the passing of this coaching staff. I couldn't have asked for a better night. Business card? It's a bit misleading. We're a team from a league outside the top five. We're going to have to go head-to-head against those kind of teams there. It's always better to win than to lose and that way people are more keen to see the coach there."

Gyokeres on the list for January?

"I've only just made peace with them (the fans), I'm not even going to joke about it. Gyökeres is at a great club and now all he has to do is finish the season at Marquês."

