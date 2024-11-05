Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Amorim explains West Ham "meeting"
Amorim explains West Ham "meeting"
Ruben Amorim has explained his talks with West Ham United last season.

The Sporting CP coach will join Manchester United as their new manager on November 11.

At his Champions League media conference yesterday, Amorim explained his meeting with West Ham.

He stated, "I went to England but I did not go to negotiate, just to meet the owner.

"I had made my decision (to stay with Sporting). If you think I wanted to leave last year, there's nothing I can do about it."

