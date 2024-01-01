Man Utd captain Fernandes on Man City Amorim rumours: Everyone sees his quality

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has no doubts about the quality of Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim.

Amorim is being linked with Pep Guardiola's job at Manchester City amid talk of Sporting football chief Hugo Viana moving to England to replace the departing Txiki Begiristain.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fernandes said: “Sporting is nothing new, since Amorim arrived it has been the best team with the best football, very consistent and with correct signings.

"They have just been champions and start this year already in front, they are very well prepared and about Amorim I have spoken many times.

"He is a coach who shows that he is prepared, because winning championships at Sporting is not easy, for 20 years they had not won and they have already won two. Whether he can do the same in England or elsewhere will not be known until he gets there, but quality is in the eyes of everyone."