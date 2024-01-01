Tribal Football
Confidant Boa Alma: Viana good option for Man City
Portuguese sporting director Diogo Boa Alma is backing Hugo Viana for success with Manchester City.

The Sporting CP director is being linked with City as a replacement for the departing Txiki Begiristain.

Boa Alma is close to Viana and told O Jogo: “I have no doubt that it can be a good choice for Manchester City. He has done a great job at Sporting. I believe he will have all the conditions to do the same in a club like City.

“I am nervous to talk about Hugo Viana. I'm his friend, I've known him a long time. He is a discreet person, works in the shade, but works like few others.

"The qualities he has are in sight at Sporting, with the work that has been done. Already won two championships, has hired good players. He is a good option.”

