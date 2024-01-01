CLOSE? Man City reach agreement for Sporting CP chief Viana

Manchester City have a deal in place for Sporting CP sporting director Hugo Viana.

The Daily Mail says an agreement has been struck between City and Sporting for Viana, who will arrive to replace Txiki Begiristain.

It is expected the transfer of Viana will be completed before the reception of Sporting at City in the group stage of the Champions League, scheduled for November 5.

City want the new sports director "to have a transition period alongside Begiristain for six months" before the Spaniard's departure.

Viana has been in charge at Sporting since 2018.