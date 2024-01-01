Tribal Football
Ex-Arsenal striker Fonte backing Viana for Man City success
Pacos de Ferreira striker Rui Fonte is backing Sporting CP sporting director Hugo Viana for success with Manchester City.

Viana is being linked with City amid news that sporting director Txiki Begiristain is stepping down after 12 years at the club.

Fonte, formerly of Arsenal and Fulham, told Bola Branca: "With the resources he will have at his disposal you can do a great job. If you have already done a good job here at Sporting… And with merit, due to the relationship he managed to create with the president and Rúben (Amorim). 

"And now, with so many resources at his disposal He will do even more.

"Something rare has been built here and if he manages to do this, this harmony with the president and coach, it will already be halfway there (to success)."

Premier LeagueFonte RuiViana HugoManchester CityArsenalSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
