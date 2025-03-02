Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is ready to oversee the departures of five senior players this summer.

The Sun says Amorim is willing to sell Marcus Rashford, on-loan now with Aston Villa, Real Betis loanee Antony, Casemiro, Josh Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Asked about being ruthless with his squad, Amorim said: “I don’t like to be like that just to show strength.

“If the team is trying, and I understand that they are trying but they cannot do it, I am not ruthless.

“But when I feel that it is something which is going to harm the team, then I am quite ruthless.

“Everybody understands that in football sometimes you stay, sometimes you have to move on.

“If I know how to explain it, I will do so because I like to be clear.

“I was a player and like to use that experience — when you are honest with someone, they can take it.

“In the beginning maybe it is hard but they will understand.

“I’m quite honest with my players and sometimes they know they have to move on at the end of the season.

“We can talk about that in the end — now there are still a lot of games to play. But that is clear and not a difficult situation."