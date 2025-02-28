Man Utd are lining up a summer move for Napoli's Osimhen in Hojlund swap deal

Tribal Football
Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

With just 33 goals in 27 Premier League games, United’s attacking struggles have frustrated Ruben Amorim.

He has even dropped both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in recent matches.

As a result, the club is expected to target a new forward in the summer, with Osimhen emerging as a key option.

United are reportedly open to including a player in the deal to lower Napoli’s asking price.

While Napoli attempted to sign Alejandro Garnacho in January, Calciomercato claims United are now willing to offer Hojlund plus £33M to land Osimhen.

