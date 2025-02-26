Foster on Rashford's loan links to Arsenal after Villa move: Never in a million years

Manchester United reportedly opted to send Marcus Rashford on loan to Aston Villa rather than Arsenal.

That’s according to ex-United goalkeeper Ben Foster, who weighed in on the deadline-day move.

Rashford has yet to score in five appearances for Villa but provided two assists for Marco Asensio’s brace against Chelsea on Saturday.

Speaking on his podcast, Ben Foster said: "Man Utd would never loan him to Arsenal (in January), never in a million years. They’re not going to send him (now). Even if Marcus Rashford kicks off massively.

“Manchester United would never, ever, ever send him to Arsenal, never in a million years. Happily send him to Villa. It’s that next rung down.

“They’re never sending him to Arsenal, I guarantee you that.”