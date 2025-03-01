Man Utd striker Rashford warming to Villa stay

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Marcus Rashford is warming to staying long-term with Aston Villa.

The Manchester United loanee can sign permanently for Villa at the end of the season.

The Sun says he would like to continue the adventure with Aston Villa beyond his current loan. A purchase option exists, for £40m.

If Aston Villa is still in the Champions League race, with a round of 16 to play against Club Brugge, it is however only 10th in the Premier League, and will struggle to qualify again for the C1. 

This does not seem to bother Rashford, who is ready to invest in the longer term with the Birmingham club.  

