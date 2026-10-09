Liverpool vs Man City: Confirmed team news as Liverpool aim to end City's perfect start

Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield this weekend as club football returns with a bang.

City return to Premier League action after being found guilty of 114 rule breaches, with the charges looming like a dark cloud over Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

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Enzo Maresca's side have won each of their opening five Premier League fixtures so far this season, and City find themselves top of the table, looking down at Liverpool in sixth.

The noise around Man City has been deafening over the long international break, and tensions are high heading into this weekend's clash, where the Reds will seek to jump into the top four with a victory.

Liverpool vs Man City team news

Liverpool could be without Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo as the pair missed training, whilst Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley remain absent.

City are missing Phil Foden due to suspension whilst Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo are doubts.

Liverpool vs Man City kick-off time

Both sides meet at Anfield for a 16:30 kick off, a ground which will certainly make its voice heard on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Man City predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Araujo, Gomez, van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Doku, Cherki, Ndiaye, Haaland

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