Maresca sends message to Liverpool ahead of Anfield test: We’re going to bring our passion

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has spoken ahead of the Liverpool clash this Sunday.

All eyes will be on Manchester City this weekend as they return to club football with 100+ charges above their heads. Despite their appeal, Anfield is sure to give City a hostile atmosphere to step into on Sunday afternoon in what should be an intense clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

City inflated their financial position by over £900M between the period of 2009 to 2018 and could be kicked out of the Premier League or stripped of their titles if their appeal fails over the coming months.

Reports state Maresca is thought to have talked to his players this week after they returned from international duty, with some stars entering the training ground with smiles on their faces as they focus on the clash ahead.

Speaking on the Liverpool test, Maresca revealed that his side are fully focused on beating the Reds who are aiming to jump into the top four after a mixed start.

"First of all, Anfield away, we’re going to bring our passion, we’re going to bring our gameplan, But for sure we need their voice, their passion. In the last two days I watched last year’s game at Anfield away and the celebration at the end was fantastic," the City boss said.

"We need to be all together. I said many times the reason why this organisation in the last 15 years was top was because from the owner, the CEO, the sporting director, the manager, players, fans, they are all on the same page. And this is fantastic.

“Yes, Superbia in proelio (pride in battle) Latin, Italian, we are quite close on that,” Maresca added.

“It’s what we need. We know that the next two games are going to both be battles, especially Anfield away.

“We’re going to bring all our passionate feeling there. But at the same moment we need our fans with us. We need their passion and their voice and hopefully at the end of the game we can all be happy.”

City can expect a frosty reception at Anfield on Sunday in their first game back following the international break and for the rest of the season as the charges hang over them.

For Maresca and his side there is nothing they can do so for now all attention turns to grabbing three points away from home.