Iraola drops worrying Isak & Gakpo update ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool return to Premier League action at home to arch rivals Manchester City on October 11tth.

The Reds remain unbeaten so far this season under new boss Andoni Iraola after two wins and three draws from their first five Premier League outings of 2026/27.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, a clash with City will be Iraola's toughest test so far as Liverpool manager, and the Spanish coach is still counting the cost of injuries picked up during the international break.

Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo both returned early from the Sweden and Netherlands camps respectively after flagging up injury concerns.

Isak's thigh issue was classed as 'minor' by Sweden head coach Graham Potter, but Gakpo was forced out of Xavi Hernandez's Dutch panel, after suffering a twisted ankle.

Both players face a race against time to be fit to face Enzo Maresca's team - although Isak is slightly ahead of Gakpo - but Iraola admitted there's concerns over the duo.

"All I can say right now is that Isak and Gakpo both had to leave their national teams with injuries.

"Now it's a matter of if they are going to recover in time to help us in the next game or not. But right now they are both injured."