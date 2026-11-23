Jamal Musiala could move on from Bayern Munich following controversial comments made by the club's honorary president Uli Hoeness.

Musiala collapsed twice in four days during preseason as was later diagnosed with absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction.

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The 23-year-old came off the bench for the Bundesliga champions on Friday night in their 1-1 draw with FC Koln as he returned from an separate muscle injury.

Hoeness said earlier this month that Musiala may never "regain the performance level he once had" and board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested his wages may become unjustifiable if he cannot return to his best.

Club chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen also raised concerns over Musiala's future, and some sources at the club have hinted he could retire early.

However, as per reports from talkSPORT, Arsenal and Chelsea are both monitoring his situation in Bavaria and could make January offers, if the player is unconvinced over his place in Munich after the recent debate.