The Barcelona forward has become the youngest player in the history of the competition to miss three penalties, surpassing a record that had previously belonged to Fernando Torres.

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Lamine Yamal has set an unwanted record in LaLiga. At just 19 years and 132 days old, the Barcelona forward has become the youngest player to miss three penalties in the entire history of the Spanish top flight. It is a statistic that contrasts with his immense talent and ability to make the difference on the pitch.

The Spain international has missed three of the seven penalties he has taken in the domestic league. That means he has converted just four of his seven attempts, for a success rate of 57.1%. In addition, two of his misses came after the ball struck one of the posts.

With this record, Yamal surpasses Fernando Torres, who had reached three missed penalties at the age of 20 years and 64 days in 2004. Behind them are López Ufarte, who reached that figure at 20 years and 312 days in 1979, and Lafuente, who did so at 21 years and 174 days in 1929. It is a historic ranking now led by the young Barcelona star.