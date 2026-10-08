Jacquet back on the pitch but Isak and Gakpo both missing ahead of Sunday's Man City clash

Liverpool have major injury issues to deal with as they face Manchester City this weekend.

Alexander Isak picked up a minor thigh problem with Sweden and returned to Liverpool early alongside Cody Gakpo who suffered an ankle injury during the Netherlands' win over Serbia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jeremy Jacquet picked up a left hamstring strain with France and missed their 4-1 win over Belgium as fears grew over the defender, who has been impressive alongside Virgil Van Dijk under Andoni Iraola so far.

As the Reds prepare to face Manchester City this weekend, footage from Liverpool's training camp has revealed that although Jacquet has returned, Isak and Gakpo are still both absent.

"I think Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo both have had to leave the national teams with injuries," he said. "Now it's a matter of if they are going to recover in time to help us in the next game or not. But right now they are both injured," Iraola stated this week.

Gakpo has two goals and four assists in six games for Liverpool this season, whilst Isak has four goals in five Premier League appearances.

Both are crucial to Iraola's attack, especially as Hugo Ekitike remains out until December. If both are unavailable for Sunday's clash, Liverpool could seriously struggle to form any serious threat to City's defence.

Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League table but remain unbeaten as they face top-of-the-table City, who won't slow down at Anfield, especially if they smell blood.