New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is determined to bring in a new striker in the January transfer market.

Pochettino's Red Devils debut ended in disaster as his ten-men team lost 4-0 away at rivals Liverpool - to further underline the task ahead for the ex-Tottenham and Chelsea manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Argentine will be given money to spend at the start of 2027, but more attacking firepower is needed, alongside Premier League experience.

That could lead him to Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, who has also been linked to a reunion with his old Brentford boss Thomas Frank at Crystal Palace, as per the latest from Teamtalk.

Toney is reportedly happy in Saudi Arabia, and he's scored 83 goals in 105 games in the Middle East, but he's been consistently linked with a move back to English football - after scoring 36 top-flight goals during his last spell.

He's also under contract in Riyadh until 2028 and any interested side would need to pay at least £30M to bring him back to England.