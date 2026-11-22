Fortune says Bruno Fernandes will stay at Man Utd and Pochettino will be crucial in talks

Former Manchester United star Quinton Fortune has spoken on the future of Bruno Fernandes.

Club captain Fernandes told Sky Sports that United have offered him a new contract, but he has put discussions on hold as he waits to see if the club can turn around.

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The United captain’s current deal expires next summer, though the club have an option to extend it for a further year.

At 32 years old, Fernandes has failed to come out of his shell this season as United struggle to climb out of the relegation zone.

Fernandes has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, a prospect that looks likely as United fail to bounce back and as interest grows from around Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking via Mr Gamble, Fortune revealed that he believes new manager Mauricio Pochettino could be key in helping Fernandes stay.

"The new contract comes down to Bruno himself and the relationship he will have with Pochettino. But Bruno, from what I've seen, loves the club.

"He's the captain, and negotiations have to come from both sides, but from what I've seen with Bruno from the outside, I don't think Bruno wants to leave Manchester United.

"You never know in football these days. He's got one of the best managers in world football coming into United now, and if Pochettino can get it right to convince Bruno, then obviously, with results turning around, he could become the main figure again for the team.

"I hope the negotiations go well, because you never know with these things. But from my side, I know Bruno wants to stay at the club. I hope he can have a good relationship with Pochettino, and they can push on and get the team back up the Premier League and push to get into Europe.

"But look, first of all it’s baby steps, get the relationships going, because when the relationship is good and there's a good team spirit, they can do everything."

Reports state Fernandes will want to compete for the biggest honours rather than spend more seasons rebuilding United as his career winds down. Pochettino faces Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, a game that could seriously affect Fernandes' future depending on the result.