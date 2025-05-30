Liverpool submit €130m offer for Wirtz in improved second bid as transfer draws closer

Liverpool have now submitted a second bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz in one of the biggest moves of the summer.

Wirtz has rejected Bayern Munich and is poised to sign for Liverpool if the Premier League champions can reach an agreement with the Bundesliga side via their improved bid as confirmed by journalist David Ornstein on X.

“Liverpool submit offer to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen worth up to €130m in total. This is an improved second bid + figure a top-end amount - comprising fixed fee & potential add-ons. 22yo #Bayer04 playmaker keen to join #LFC”

The 22-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract at Anfield if the Reds strike a deal in what has been a busy week for the club, which includes the departures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and assistant coach John Heitinga to Ajax. The Reds are clearly prepared however, as Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is due to sign in the coming days whilst Wirtz will likely replace one of Harvey Elliott or Darwin Nunez, whose time on Merseyside seems to be up.

Negotiations are underway on the structure of the add-ons that are said to be key to get the agreement sealed and it is clear that Wirtz only wants a move to Liverpool after a failed meeting with Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany, whilst rivals Manchester City dropped out due to finances. Wirtz is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, false nine, or center-forward and will be crucial to Liverpool retaining the title next season if he does make the move.