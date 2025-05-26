Liverpool table massive opening bid for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz

Liverpool have launched a massive opening offer for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

As the players and manager Arne Slot lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Sunday, Liverpool were tabling an offer in excess of €100m for Wirtz.

The Germany attacker is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Manchester City, but now favours a move to the new Premier League champions.

Bayer are prepared to sell, but are insisting on a record fee to part with Wirtz, states German sources.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Liverpool first official bid for Florian Wirtz in excess of €100m package with add-ons has been received by Bayer Leverkusen.

"Club to club negotiations underway, restarting today to get the deal done very soon.

"Wirtz already told Bayer that he only wants Liverpool."