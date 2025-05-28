Bayern chief executive makes statement as Liverpool prepare to snap up Wirtz

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has made a statement after reports suggested that the side will not bring in Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz this summer.

Liverpool had the title wrapped up in late April, allowing Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to turn their attention the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Wirtz, who are reportedly very close to signing on the dotted line for the Reds. Bayern and Manchester City were the two other horses in the race for the striker but the Citizens dropped out due to the cost of the German international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bayern meanwhile were still keen on bringing in Wirtz but his interest has been piqued by Premier League champions Liverpool who seem to have turned his head away from the Bundesliga. This was confirmed by Wirtz's father who reportedly revealed his son is keen for a new challenge outside of the Bundesliga after spending five years in Leverkusen's first team.

Dreesen, alongside top Bayern officials, are said to be shocked by Wirtz’s decision, according to Mail Online. This had led him to make a lengthy statement about the German side who he says are still one of the biggest, most attractive clubs in the world.

“FC Bayern is one of the absolute top clubs in Europe and the world. Our appeal among fans, but also among players, is enormous,' Dreesen told TZ.

“The fact that not every player will end up with us is simply part of the package; it's the same for other top clubs. Just look at which clubs are represented there – and, most of all, which (clubs) aren't. The best European clubs are competing there – including FC Bayern.

“Our appeal, sporting ambitions, and economic power are well known to all top players around the world.”

Wirtz is among the most coveted young players in Europe and has been courted by many top clubs but It is said that Wirtz did not receive assurances from Bayern Munich, with the question of his role within the team 'not finally resolved'. The Bundesliga giants have missed out on one of the biggest players of the summer and despite their size they will be envious of Liverpool who came first in the race for the 22 year old.