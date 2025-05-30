Wirtz calls directly Bayern Munich coach Kompany

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has been contacted directly by Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz, as he prepares to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer, has turned down Bayern over the past week as he considers rival offers from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

BILD says Wirtz called Kompany directly to explain his decision to the Belgian.

Liverpool are now favourites to land the attacker, though Real Madrid have made their move this week.

With Wirtz's former Bayer coach Xabi Alonso now in charge at Real there is a confidence inside the board room that the Germany international can be convinced to reject Liverpool and join the Los Merengues in the coming days.

