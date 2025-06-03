Liverpool winger Luis Diaz agrees terms with Barcelona in what is his dream move

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has reportedly agreed a deal with Barcelona this summer as he waves goodbye to fans.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Colombian international has agreed terms with the La Liga champions for a move to the Catalan in a move that has been rumoured for some time after it was revealed that he rejected contract talks with the Reds in recent weeks.

Diaz is out of contract in 2027, meaning now may be a shrewd time to consider offers for him and at 28 years old it may be the perfect time to cash in on the forward who scored 17 goals and bagged 8 assists in 50 appearances last season. Diaz has also drawn interest from the Saudi Pro League with clubs such as Al-Nassr, who are likely trying to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, very interested.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg commented on the move this week and revealed that Diaz has opened talks with Barcelona that seemed to have gone well.

“Luis #Díaz is one of the main targets for FC Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window. Despite the high overall cost and ongoing issues with registration.

“Initial talks regarding Díaz and FC Barcelona have taken place. #LFC

“Interest from Saudi Arabia remains very concrete.”

Barcelona sporting director Deco has already expressed interest in Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford but may now have turned his attention to Diaz who has been far more consistent over the past few years on Merseyside. With Liverpool having to make an bid of over £100M for Bayern Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, Diaz would help fuel the transfer that will reshape Liverpool as they try to defend their title next season.