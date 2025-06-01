Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Real Madrid star Rodrygo makes transfer decision amid Arsenal & Chelsea interest
Ousmane Dembele form a 'slap in the face' - ex-Barcelona chief

Nagelsmann weighs into Wirtz future as Liverpool, Real Madrid do battle

Carlos Volcano
Nagelsmann weighs into Wirtz future as Liverpool, Real Madrid do battle
Nagelsmann weighs into Wirtz future as Liverpool, Real Madrid do battleAction Plus
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has weighed into the debate around Florian Wirtz's future.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is set to leave this summer, with his club demanding €150m to sell.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool have already offered €120m for the Germany attacker, though Real Madrid are also interested where Wirtz's former coach Xabi Alonso is now in charge.

Nagelsmann, ahead of Germany's tantalising Nations League semi-final clash with Portugal, said: "I've never told a player to move here or there.

"What's important is that he plays - and plays a similarly important role to the one he played in Leverkusen. We know that he's one of the best players in the world."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWirtz FlorianLiverpoolReal MadridBayer LeverkusenLaLigaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool submit €130m offer for Wirtz in improved second bid as transfer draws closer
DONE DEAL: Real Madrid sign Alexander-Arnold for €10m ready for the Club World Cup
REVEALED: Liverpool boss Slot held face-to-face talks with Wirtz