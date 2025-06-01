Nagelsmann weighs into Wirtz future as Liverpool, Real Madrid do battle

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has weighed into the debate around Florian Wirtz's future.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is set to leave this summer, with his club demanding €150m to sell.

Liverpool have already offered €120m for the Germany attacker, though Real Madrid are also interested where Wirtz's former coach Xabi Alonso is now in charge.

Nagelsmann, ahead of Germany's tantalising Nations League semi-final clash with Portugal, said: "I've never told a player to move here or there.

"What's important is that he plays - and plays a similarly important role to the one he played in Leverkusen. We know that he's one of the best players in the world."