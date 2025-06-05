Real Madrid agree to pay Alvaro Carreras release clause

Real Madrid have reportedly reach an agreement with Benfica for the transfer for Alvaro Carreras, paying the left-back's full release clause.

Carreras, 22, has been a key player for Benfica, establishing himself as one of the best young left-backs in Europe following his departure from Man United last summer.

United had been heavily linked with a move to bring the Spaniard back to Old Trafford but they have since gone dry, and he now looks destined to join Real Madrid.

According to Marca, Real Madrid were desperate to add Carreras to their squad ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup and have agreed to pay his full release clause.

The deal will cost Xabi Alonso’s side €50 million after they failed to negotiate Benfica down to a lower fee.

An agreement on personal terms between the defender and Real Madrid is now understood to be nothing more than a formaility.