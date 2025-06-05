Barcelona have bid rejected for Liverpool winger Diaz as Al-Hilal prepare offer

Al-Hilal and Barcelona have entered a bidding war for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz this week as his departure draws closer.

Although reports suggest Liverpool are not interested in letting Luis Diaz leave this summer amid interest from both the Saudi Pro League and Barcelona, the Colombian international’s departure has been a long time coming, and this summer could be his chance to grab a move to his dream club in La Liga.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic report that Liverpool’s formal reply to Barcelona's bid was unequivocal; the Catalan club and their sporting director Deco were immediately informed that no appetite exists to trade Diaz who is in manager Arne Slot’s plans for next season. The 28-year-old significantly contributed to Liverpool clinching its 20th title, scoring 13 league goals and becoming a pivotal player under Slot who clearly wants him to stay past the summer transfer window.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg also reported on the Diaz situation and stated that there is interest from Saudi Arabia with reports suggesting that Al-Hilal are the club that admires him.

“Luis #Díaz is one of the main targets for FC Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window. Despite the high overall cost and ongoing issues with registration.

“Initial talks regarding Díaz and FC Barcelona have taken place. #LFC

“Interest from Saudi Arabia remains very concrete.”

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes recently rejecting a massive bid from Al-Hilal and the club may want a new marquee signing to unveil this summer in a move that could drastically improve Diaz’s wages as he enters at the prime of his career.