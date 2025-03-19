Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot makes personal request for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has made a personal request for Jeremie Frimpong to be signed this summer.

The Holland fullback is expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of this season.

BILD says Slot sees Frimpong as the ideal replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold as his Liverpool contract runs down this term.

Frimpong's contract carries an affordable €40m buyout clause and the former Manchester City defender is open to a return to England.

The player's pace and attacking qualities has seen him likened to Alexander-Arnold and Slot is convinced Frimpong would slip easily into his system.

