Fowler sends plea to Liverpool fans over Alexander-Arnold plans

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has urged fans not to turn on Trent Alexander-Arnold should he leave this summer.

Off contract in June, the England fullback continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

Fowler told talkSPORT: "It’s tough isn’t it because obviously as much as we love Liverpool and you’ve got that little bit of bias because we’re Liverpool lads and we think everyone should be at Liverpool and staying there.

"But obviously with Trent, you know he’s going to get linked with all these great clubs because he’s a great player. In fact, he’s a brilliant player so why wouldn’t he be getting linked?

"I’m a Liverpool lad, I want him to stay, I want him to win everything with Liverpool but if he was to go I genuinely wouldn't have any complaints because he’s given everything to Liverpool.

"I can see if he does go, his conversation with everyone, ‘I just want a new challenge’ and I’ve honestly got no qualms with that at all.

"It would disappoint me and it would disappoint every single Liverpool fan but I think deep down they’d appreciate what he’s done for Liverpool.

"But look, he’s not gone yet so there’s a little bit of a glimmer of hope there that he could stay and as much as Real Madrid will be calling for him as a player, he’s still a Liverpool player."