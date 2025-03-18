Fowler: Liverpool have been poor with contracts for top trio

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler is unimpressed with the handling of the club's off contract players.

As it stands, Liverpool will lose Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Advertisement Advertisement

“There will be a tough ask for players coming in to replace them,” Fowler told Sky Sports.

“But what I will say is that people were saying it would be a tough ask to come in and replace Jurgen Klopp, to pay Arne Slot the biggest compliment we haven’t missed Jurgen so that could be the case with players.

“Speaking from a fan point of view, I honestly don’t think all of them will stay. Who? I really couldn’t tell you. I’m a Liverpool fan, I want Liverpool to do well and I want Liverpool to have all the best players.

“When you’re looking at Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah these are three massively important players for Liverpool. I know Mo didn’t have a great game yesterday, they probably missed Trent but Virgil was probably the only Liverpool player who could hold his head high after yesterday. You want the three of them to sign.

“I think it is relatively poor from the club to let these great players get down to a few months left of their contract. What will be, will be.

“I look at the history of Liverpool Football Club and regardless of who is staying I think Liverpool have always been OK with the players that have come afterwards. No player is bigger than the football club, that is the case.”