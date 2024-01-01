Lee Sharpe exclusive: Baffled by Ten Hag selections - but confident Man Utd job safe (for now)

One would have excused Lee Sharpe for calling in sick. After all, having a string of interviews lined up talking about Manchester United on the back of that game against Tottenham could have pulled the plug on just about anyone.

The former United winger takes it on the chin this afternoon, though, “but I did take a couple of pills,” Sharpie assures Tribalfootball with a grin, before going on to analyse Sunday’s showing from The Reds.

“We've seen some bad performances while Ten Hag has been there, and this would rank up in the top three. They couldn't keep the ball. They couldn't pass the ball to each other. Tactically, they were all over the place, they allowed Tottenham to run riot and do what they wanted. Going down to 10 men doesn't help, but before that, the first 30-35 minutes, they were absolutely second best in every department and it was such a shame to see,” says a still baffled Sharpe.

According to speculation, the Dutchman has been given the next two matches to save his job at Old Trafford, but Sharpe is not convinced about the truth in those rumours.

“I definitely think Ineos will be thinking about what to do, but I don't think he'll leave over the next week or two. I certainly think by Christmas, if things don't improve and they don't see where he's going with this team and this set of players and his philosophy, then there has to be a rethink. For the next two games Ineos would want some sort of reaction after what happened on Sunday.

“It was so dismal and so depressing. You want at least to keep the ball a little bit better, we need to be tactically a little bit more aware. It's hard to put your finger on one bit that would need improving for Ten Hag to keep his job because there were so many areas of the game that were so poor on Sunday.”

No stamp of philosophy

When Tribalfootball spoke to the former England international pre-season, he was both surprised and satisfied that Ten Hag had his contract extended. Two months into the campaign, Sharpe finds it tough to keep believing.

“I thought he deserved to have a little bit more time. He did have a horrendous amount of injuries last season. So, once he's got a full squad, things might be different. But it's not been different. It's been exactly the same. And again, we're talking about the basics here. We got totally overrun and outplayed against Tottenham like we have been against other teams.

“If it wasn't for the goalkeeper on Sunday, it could have been six or seven. To form a team, a unit, I don't think he's been good enough. I don't think we've seen a stamp of his philosophy of the game. He came in wanting a high press and we've only seen that in patches of games, really.”

Not for the first time Erik ten Hag has stated he needs more time, but it’s a statement that’s wearing a bit thin when compared to other managers.

“Look at Chelsea at the start of the season with, I don't know, 70-80 players and (Enzo) Maresca as a new manager. You were sure, they were going to struggle with the youngest squad in the Premier League. Yet, they've scored goals, they've been fantastic, they've created chances. They've been a breath of fresh air, and we've not been saying that, unfortunately, about Manchester United,” Sharpe sighs when comparing to The Blues from Stamford Bridge.

Bruno Fernandes getting himself sent off on Sunday naturally didn’t help matters and that is one excuse Sharpe is prepared to hand the Reds.

“It was never a sending off! First and foremost, he slipped but I don’t think the referee can see that properly so I can understand why he gave it, because it does look quite nasty. It looks like Fernandes' gone high and over the top. When I was watching it on TV, it looked like his studs ran down the side of (James) Maddison's thigh. What I can't understand is VAR looking at it in slow motion and not stepping in.”

No consistency in line-up changes

An in-form Amad Diallo only found himself brought on with five minutes left on the clock. Not for the first time, Ten Hag left Sharpe puzzled over his selections.

“This is another confusing factor from Erik ten Hag. (Marcus) Rashford scores a couple of goals in a couple of games, and then he decides to leave him out against Crystal Palace. He leaves Amad out against Tottenham, when he's been one of our brightest sparks and best players this season. Instead, he puts (Alejandro) Garnacho in and leaves Rashford on the pitch which is confusing in itself.

“Christian Eriksen has come in, scored a couple of goals, been creative, and ten Hag leaves him out. You try and find consistency and continuity in the team, and he seems to leave the players out that are playing well, and put the players in that are not playing great, and then he expects those players to turn it around and to put on good performances.”

If the former Ajax boss actually has been given two matches to rectify things, his United outfit will have to man up as two tough opponents await.

“Aston Villa are such a good outfit and so well organised now and Porto away is never an easy game, so he could be packing his suitcases as we speak,” Sharpe concedes.

