Jordan criticizes Neville for language used against Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Jordan criticizes Neville for language used against Ten Hag
Pundit Simon Jordan criticized Gary Neville's commentary as 'ridiculous' following Manchester United's 3-0 defeat by Tottenham. 

The loss on their own turf was a low point for United, with Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke scoring the goals. 

Neville, a former United captain, was visibly frustrated, condemning the team's effort as “absolutely disgusting.”

Jordan said on talkSPORT: "People get very critical that our agenda apparently in the studio is to constantly berate Ten Hag. I listen to the commentary from Gary Neville and the language that's being used is absurd.

"It is not a disgusting performance, it is a poor performance. 

“But when you've got Manchester United people, who are the first ones to get very prickly if anyone else says anything about Manchester United, going in full tilt on the nature of performance.

“t was a poor performance against a very good Tottenham side. It wasn't disgusting. It wasn't an abhorration. You know, it's ridiculous."

