Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure
Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish move

Van Basten dubs Man Utd boss Ten Hag "IDIOTIC"

Van Basten dubs Man Utd boss Ten Hag "IDIOTIC"
Van Basten dubs Man Utd boss Ten Hag "IDIOTIC"Action Plus
Dutch great Marco van Basten has declared Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag "idiotic" for signing Manuel Ugarte.

Van Basten was left unimpressed by Ugarte's performance in Sunday's thrashing by Tottenham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said on Ziggo Sport: "I saw a new player walking around Manchester United, Ugarte, for 50 million euros. How does this guy get around there? It is idiotic how much (Ten Hag) has decided to invest in players who are not even good."

However, Van Basten is not only critical of this summer's new acquisitions.

"Name a top player in Manchester United? In every club you see a top player," states the former AC Milan striker.

"(Marcus) Rashford is very bad. Bruno Fernandes is a good player, (André) Onana is a good goalkeeper. That's all. Casemiro is done. (Alejandro) Garnacho is a decent player. But no one carries that team."

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Basten MarcoUgarte ManuelGarnacho AlejandroRashford MarcusManchester UnitedTottenhamten Hag Erik
Related Articles
Emmanuel Petit exclusive: Man Utd? No character, no personality, no plan - but don't blame (only) Ten Hag
Man Utd No2 Van Nistelrooy tipped to step up if Ten Hag axed
Ten Hag surprises Man Utd staff with pre-dawn arrival