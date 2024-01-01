Van Basten dubs Man Utd boss Ten Hag "IDIOTIC"

Dutch great Marco van Basten has declared Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag "idiotic" for signing Manuel Ugarte.

Van Basten was left unimpressed by Ugarte's performance in Sunday's thrashing by Tottenham.

He said on Ziggo Sport: "I saw a new player walking around Manchester United, Ugarte, for 50 million euros. How does this guy get around there? It is idiotic how much (Ten Hag) has decided to invest in players who are not even good."

However, Van Basten is not only critical of this summer's new acquisitions.

"Name a top player in Manchester United? In every club you see a top player," states the former AC Milan striker.

"(Marcus) Rashford is very bad. Bruno Fernandes is a good player, (André) Onana is a good goalkeeper. That's all. Casemiro is done. (Alejandro) Garnacho is a decent player. But no one carries that team."