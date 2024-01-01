Tribal Football
Man Utd players happy as Ten Hag's future uncertain
Manchester United players are buzzing with talks of manager Erik ten Hag's possible dismissal.

Ten Hag’s future at the club is on a knife edge following a disappointing season kickoff. 

The team has managed a meager seven points in six matches, and the 3-0 defeat against Tottenham marks their second home game loss. 

Amidst this slump, Ten Hag's tenure is being scrutinized, with the club's leadership weighing their choices during the summer and choosing to retain him.

Per The Sun, players are openly talking about how much longer Ten Hag has left at the club.

Many are former players of the Dutchman, including Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Andre Onana, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

