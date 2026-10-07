How Arsenal stars fared as Gyokeres impresses for Sweden

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates one of his four goals scored for Sweden during the Nations League window

Four Gunners turned out for England during their three-win UEFA Nations League A campaign that left them in second place of Group C3. We tracked their performances in addition to the other 13 first team or academy members representing their national teams over the last fortnight.

Gyokeres continues record-breaking run

Whilst 2026/27 hasn't gone his way at club level, Viktor Gyokeres is finding other ways to make a case as one of the continent's most efficient finishers and this UNL window was one of the biggest examples yet.

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Sweden have not surprised many with their unbeaten start in Group B4 and Gyokeres spearheaded their success by delivering four of their seven goals scored across the fortnight, finding the back of the net in every single game - extending his incredible streak of scoring in seven consecutive UNL fixtures.

In doing so, he overtook Marcus Berg to move into 11th on Sweden's all-time top goalscorer list, with his rate of 0.67 goals per international better than legends above him like Marcus Allback (0.41) and even Zlatan Ibrahimovic (0.51).

Arsenal quartet help England into second place

It was third time lucky for Bukayo Saka after shooting blanks in starting efforts against both Spain (L 3-2) and Czech Republic (W 2-0). The 25-year-old found the going against Croatia a lot easier, as did a lot of his teammates as illustrated by the 7-0 rout in Rijeka.

Shortly after admitting that he's still carrying mental scar tissue from England's semi-final loss to Argentina, Saka recorded his 18th and 19th goals for the England senior team, continuing his excellent start to 2026/27 which includes three Premier League goals.

Ezri Konsa completed his starts against both Spain and Croatia, rating 8.1 out of 10 in the latter with a 96% passing accuracy and 75% duel win rate, but dropped out of the squad before the Czech Republic game, having aggravated an ongoing dead leg issue.

After he came off the bench against Croatia, Eberechi Eze got his only start in the 3-0 win over Czechs, with a 7.4 rating coming courtesy of five layoffs, four successful dribbles, nine duels won and three shots - all of which were blocked by defenders.

Myles Lewis-Skelly made two starts and two substitute appearances during the UNL window, and in both legs against the Czech Republic, he was booked and recorded match ratings of 7.2 out of 10. The youngster contributed to the home win over the Czechs with a key pass, nine progressive passes at an accuracy of 82% and six duels won.

Merino pulls the wool over Croatian eyes

Three Gunners played for Spain in their four consecutive UNL wins, and few were as devastating as 30-year-old midfielder Mikel Merino, who was on the scoresheet in one way or another in three matches.

After an inconsequential eight-minute appearance against England, Merino played 33 minutes against Croatia and assisted Nico Williams' icing on the cake in the 89th minute before doing so himself with his own 89th-minute goal against the Czech Republic.

Merino put on a dazzling Player of the Match display against Croatia after replacing Alex Baena at half-time, scoring in the 61st and 88th minutes.

Read Flashscore's exclusive interview with Mikel's father, Angel Miguel Merino, here.

Mikel Merino Player Card Flashscore / Opta by StatsPerform

Midfielder Martin Zubimendi assisted Merino's second goal against Croatia, just his second assist for his country in 30 appearances.

Goalkeeper David Raya, who was a regular starter for Spain in the last UEFA Nations League, rotated in for current incumbent Unai Simon against the Czech Republic (W 3-1). He was called upon only twice, saving one of the two shots on target coming his way for a match rating of 6.0 out of 10.

Bruno sizzles down under

Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes both went on a history-making whirlwind tour of Asia during the international window, playing two games in north-eastern Australia before making the long journey to Kolkata for Brazil's inaugural meeting with India.

Guimaraes was Flashscore's Player of the Match in the second leg against Australia, scoring Brazil's third goal in a 4-2 win in Brisbane, whilst Gabriel rated 7.0 out of 10 during a 45-minute stint against India.

Other appearances included:

Martin Odegaard struck a rich vein of form in early September with goals against Chelsea and Napoli, but it was he who was constantly delivering great service for his national team as he assisted four of their six goals scored against Portugal, Denmark and Wales.

His two assists against Denmark boosted his Flashscore player rating to 8.6 out of 10, second only to two-time goalscorer Erling Haaland, as he topped the match count for several stats from touches (107) to layoffs (6/6), progressive carries (14), ball recoveries (7) and accurate passes in the final third (14/19).

Martin Odegaard Player Card Flashscore / Opta by StatsPerform

Kai Havertz played only 30 minutes for Germany before being taken out of the match and sent home with a hamstring injury. The seriousness of the injury was not apparent at the time of writing, but his absence would be a noticeable blow to Arsenal's front third after he opened his campaign with three goals from seven competitive appearances.

Speaking of injuries, Christos Tzolis was also added to Arsenal's casualty ward when he too went to ground with a hamstring injury, covering his face with his shirt to hide his discomfort as he received treatment on the pitch.

Tzolis had a wonderful start to the international window when he scored a 74th-minute equaliser in a 2-1 win over Serbia as Greece established themselves as one of the surprise packets of League A with an unbeaten start (W2, D2).

It ultimately ended in agony just 18 minutes into their 2-2 home draw with the Netherlands and a potential three-week absence, which could have him in doubt for a crunch trip to Anfield in early November.

Jurrien Timber played just 88 minutes across the fortnight, 78 of them coming in Tzolis' final appearance of the window when Timber started at centre back and rated 6.8 out of 10 for the Netherlands. 6.8 equates to a 'solid performance' on our scale, and it's an accurate description of his night at the office, which was neither outstanding nor poor.

The stocks of 24-year-old left back Riccardo Calafiori continue to rise as he has worked his way into the starting lineup for both Arsenal and Italy, where he was better than 'solid' in his three appearances for the Azzurri.

After rating 7.5 out of 10 against Belgium for eight recoveries, eight progressive passes and three key passes, Calafiori came off the bench and put Italy back in front against Turkey within ten minutes of stepping onto the pitch.

There were also two academy players who made first-team international appearances during the window, with 20-year-old James Scanlon hitting back for Gibraltar with a second-half UNL equaliser against Malta.

His shot took a very fortuitous deflection before ballooning to the right of Maltese goalkeeper Henry Bonello, but he deserved the reward for showing some wonderful skill as he scythed his way through the defence to the edge of the box.

Finally, 18-year-old Ceadach O'Neill played just a few minutes off the bench for Northern Ireland in wins over both Ukraine and Georgia.