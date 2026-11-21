Justin Kluivert praised Bournemouth's collective spirit after the Cherries secured a club-record ninth consecutive victory across all competitions.

The Dutch international scored in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium.

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The triumph surpassed Bournemouth's previous eight-match winning streak, established in 2013 during their League One campaign.

“We are very proud. I am very proud of the team. Especially after the international break, it’s important how we restart again and we did an amazing job,” Kluivert told the club website.

“We have showed it for seasons now and even this season, what we are capable of. Even sometimes losing players, that doesn’t change our identity and that’s what we are. That’s what AFC Bournemouth stands for and we show it every day.

“Everybody is ready, everybody is hungry. Even the players that don’t play, you see they are hungry to play and that brings the best out of all of us.”

He continued: “We have an amazing squad, we showed that. Not only the players that start but also those who come from the bench or don’t play. I am super happy with our team.

“We just stay humble and look game to game. That’s what we do every time. We don’t look too far ahead.

“Now we play in the Europa League, an away game and a tough game again. Then we have Fulham away and we know what they bring, they played a good game today. We go for another win and we don’t settle for less.”