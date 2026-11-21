Manchester United have landed a update in the January transfer pursuit of Victor Osimhen.

United have been long-standing admirers of the Nigeria international - prior to Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Old Trafford - and the Premier League giants have now renewed their interest in him.

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Osimhen is rumoured to be flattered by reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford - with the 27-year-old still reportedly 'dreaming of playing in the Premier League'.

However, there are several roadblocks in place over a possible deal, with his current contract at Galatasaray running until June 2029, plus an estimated £13million a year salary with the Turkish champions.

With no release clause in his contract, Galatasaray could demand in the region of £100 million to consider a sale at the start of 2027, and that could delay a possible deal until the summer.

In either circumstance, Osimhen will not accept a wage cut, and United will be requested to match or better what Galatasaray are currently paying him, on the back of him scoring 69 goals from 84 games in Turkey.