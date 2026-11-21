Ronald Araujo has responded to rumours of him looking to complete a permanent transfer from Barcelona to Liverpool in 2027.

The Uruguay international joined Andoni Iraola's team on a season-long from LaLiga champions Barcelona ahead of the 2026/27 season, after slipping down the pecking order for Hansi Flick back in Catalonia.

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The switch to Merseyside has revived Araujo's stalling career, and he's found a new role at right-back under Iraola, with Jeremy Jacquet partnering captain Virgil van Dijk centrally.

Liverpool are all set to activate their £47 million purchase clause on the 27-year-old, and Barca sporting director Deco has confirmed he's happy to sell.

"It's a matter for next summer. But, I'm happy for him

"We want what's best for the club. He's been captain here for the last few years. If he's happy and decides to stay, and if things go well for us, we'll be happy.

"And a little money wouldn't hurt either."

Despite Deco's update on the situation, Araujo has reiterated his preference to wait until the end of the season before making a decision.

"It’s still very early to talk about that. I take each day as it comes, enjoy myself and do what I like doing best.

“There’s still a long way to go and it doesn’t depend on just one person."