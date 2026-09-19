Out-of-sorts Arsenal well beaten by impressive Brighton in Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion's Chema Andres celebrates scoring their third goal with Luka Vuskovic

Brighton & Hove Albion shocked Premier League (PL) champions Arsenal with a 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium, extending the Seagulls’ unbeaten start to the season on home soil (W3, D1).

Buoyed by their strong home form, the Seagulls were at it from the start, with Ferdi Kadıoğlu striking over inside the opening three minutes.

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Charalampos Kostoulas was especially lively in the first half, and he forced David Raya into a smart save moments later with a fine strike from the edge of the box.

Arsenal had chances too, and Bruno Guimarães – who scored a screamer against Sunderland last weekend – struck the side netting from a tight angle.

Gross goal Reuters/Peter Cziborra/Opta by Stats Perform

However, the Gunners’ formidable defence was breached just after the half-hour mark by a fabulous strike by Pascal Gross.

The midfielder curled beyond Raya’s reach from outside the area for his third league goal of the season.

Bukayo Saka should have equalised for the Gunners just before HT after a fast break saw the ball fall to him in the box, but he could only hook his effort straight into Bart Verbruggen’s arms.

The goalkeeper then started Brighton’s next attack, and remarkably, they doubled their lead before the break.

Kostoulas goal Reuters/Peter Cziborra/Opta by Stats Perform

Kostoulas was not closed down, prompting him to have a go from distance, with the ball arrowing into the bottom corner.

Arsenal were the only team to ‘win’ the second half in their first four PL games this season, but the Gunners needed to score at least three goals to extend their perfect record of seven wins in all competitions.

That unlikely mission soon became impossible, as Brighton netted a third, this time from a corner that Arsenal scored so many from themselves last season.

Gross who recorded his 50th assist against Coventry City last weekend – notched up his 51st with an inswinging delivery that was met by Chema Andrés with a bullet header for his first Seagulls goal.

Chema Andres goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien/Opta by Stats Perform

The champions were well and truly rattled, and another corner from the other side caused them problems when Pascal Struijk headed just wide at the near post.

Arsenal have surprisingly not scored from a set piece themselves this season, yet they had the chance to grab a consolation when Riccardo Calafiori glanced his header over at the near post.

Match stats Flashscore

Substitute Viktor Gyökeres then fed strike partner Kai Havertz with a through ball, but Verbruggen stuck out a leg to preserve his clean sheet.

Raya also produced a trademark world-class save to deny Matt O’Riley from close range late on, as Brighton searched for a dream fourth goal.

Momentum Flashscore

It was only three in the end, but the Seagulls have now won their last three home league matches against reigning PL champions, and move up to third place heading into the international break.

Arsenal are just ahead of them in second courtesy of their inferior goal difference to leaders Manchester City, with their run of nine successive league victories stretching back to last term coming to an end.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion)