In-form Odegaard sees Arsenal past Napoli in Champions League opener

Martin Odegaard’s strike was the difference between last season’s beaten UEFA Champions League finalists Arsenal and a stubborn Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with this 1-0 win a fourth clean-sheet victory from the last five H2Hs for the Gunners.

In an opening half that the English side shaded without ever dominating, early opportunities were speculative. Bukayo Saka’s overhead kick was stylish yet ineffective and proved comfortable for Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, while at the other end, both Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Politano fizzed long range efforts straight at David Raya in the Arsenal goal.

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The only genuine chance of the first half fell to the visitors, as Mikel Merino latched onto Eberechi Eze’s intelligent nod down, but the Spaniard’s unconvincing header from six yards was tipped over by Meret.

As the half progressed, the hosts’ defensive organisation frustrated Mikel Arteta’s men.

Match stats Flashscore

However, the Premier League champions almost received a lucky break when Piero Hincapié’s miscued cross headed goalwards, until Meret scampered across to once again be the saviour of the Neopolitans.

Having been the hero of the first half, Meret was forced off at HT with an injury, and his replacement Vanja Milinković-Savić initially enjoyed a more comfortable time in the Napoli goal.

Momentum Flashscore

Having survived an early second half scare when Hincapié blasted over from six yards, the Partenopei successfully stifled their opposition despite the visitors enjoying ample possession.

With the time ticking down, Arsenal captain Odegaard fired his side to victory on the 75-minute mark.

After smart interplay inside the Napoli box, the Norwegian midfielder spied an opening and fizzed his strike into the far corner, with his fourth goal in five games ensuring the Gunners’ maintained their 100 per cent start to the season.

Having offered little going forward in the second half, the hosts were unable to mount a fightback, potentially leaving new boss Max Allegri’s under early scrutiny after a third consecutive defeat.

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)