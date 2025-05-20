Frimpong deal confirmed as he prepares to sign Liverpool contract within 24 hours

Liverpool are set to announce Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong as their latest signing as he prepares to sign on the dotted line.

Liverpool seems to be prepared for life after Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure at the end of the season as the deal for Frimpong enters its final stages. The Reds have agreed a five-year deal with the right wing-back as they plan to trigger his £29.5M release clause after he told Leverkusen he wants to leave this summer.

Now, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal is complete and the 24-year-old will sign the contract within the next 24 hours in what is very exciting news for Liverpool supporters.

“Jeremie Frimpong will sign his contract at Liverpool in the next 24 hours, deal confirmed.

“Dutch RB has completed first and second part of his medical with formal steps and announcement to follow.

“Here we go, confirmed.”

Manager Arne Slot was asked about the medical after the loss to Brighton on Monday night and kept his cards close to his chest.

“What do you think?

“I think what we all know is the moment we announce it, that is the moment to talk about it in general. We haven’t announced anything so no need to talk about anyone.”

The Netherlands international was a key member of the Leverkusen team that won the German domestic double last season and this season has has scored 28 goals and assisted 35. These are exactly the numbers needed to replace Alexander-Arnold who looks like he won’t be a huge loss heading into the new season.